In a fresh development in the Nazira assault case, Assam Police has revealed that suspended police officer Subhalakshmi Dutta allegedly attempted to kill her maid while residing in Nazira.

Assam police Special DGP Harmeet Singh stated that after conducting a physical examination of the victim, Anima Praja, the initial medical reports did not mention grievous injuries. Consequently, only sections 324/342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were initially applied to the case.

However, the victim was later transferred to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH). Even here, the hospital's report indicated only 13 per cent skin burns and did not mention grievous injuries. Subsequently, a departmental inquiry was launched against Subhalakshmi, who was suspended from her duties and stationed at Assam Police Headquarters.

Singh further revealed that during this period, three individuals associated with the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) intervened in the case. Mun Rajwar, Rajeev Karmakar, and Diganta Kurmi, representing ATTSA, transported the victim to a private hospital and attempted to interfere with the investigation. They also allegedly tried to persuade the victim to reach a compromise with Subhalakshmi and conceal evidence.

It was only after the victim was discharged from the hospital and provided a statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that it became evident that the accused had made an attempt on her life. Consequently, additional sections of the IPC, including 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), and 506 (criminal intimidation), were added to the case.

In a recent development, sources suggest that the investigation into the Nazira physical assault case, involving suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo District Subhalakshmi Dutta, may be transferred to the CID Assam. The Superintendent of Police, CID Assam, has directed the SP Sivasagar to submit a detailed report for the Inspector General of Police's review.

The Assam State Commission for Women and Assam Human Rights Commission have also taken cognizance of the matter and intervened in the case. The incident dates back to August 26 when Anima Praja, the victim and daughter of Bibesen Nayak, lodged a complaint with the police, alleging physical torture while working as a maid for Subhalakshmi. A case was subsequently registered under 36/2023 in the Nazira police station.