Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on October 20, inaugurated a concrete road built by the state government in the state's Golaghat district connecting to Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain's home.

Apart from inaugurating the concrete road which connects Borgohain's home, the minister also inaugurated a water supply scheme at Baromukhia village via Borhola in the Golaghat district.

Notably, Lovlina had laid the foundation stone of the Baromukhia Water Supply Scheme worth Rs 155.87 lakhs under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

''People were waiting for a long for this road and this road also connects the home of Assam's pride, Lovlina Borgohain. It was our government's responsibility to build the road and we completed the same,'' said Jayanta Malla Baruah while speaking to reporters after the inauguration.

Nearly, 185 families in Lovlina Borgohain's village will be provided with clean drinking water.

At the end of both programmes, the minister also attended a public meeting organized by the Department of Public Health Authority at Borhola LP School premises adjacent to the water supply scheme.

The meeting was attended by local MLA Biswajit Phukan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dinsengpha Baruah, Superintendent Engineer of Public Health Technical Department Bijit Dutta, Executive Engineer Madhav Chandra Nath, Magistrate Pranjil Gogoi along with Lovlina Borgohain's father Tiken Borgohain and mother Mamoni Borgohain.