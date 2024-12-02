Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that the state has successfully met over 80% of its tap water connection target as part of the Prime Minister's 'Har Ghar Jal' mission. Sarma highlighted the state's progress during a meeting with Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Paatil.

The meeting focused on advancing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and ensuring its saturation across Assam. Sarma also emphasised that the state is committed to fulfilling the mission's goals in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

C R Paatil, in his statement, discussed several important topics, including the expansion of irrigation schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and the modernisation of old irrigation projects. The meeting also touched on the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the management of Assam’s water resources, with a focus on sustainable rural development.

Launched in 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide every rural household in India with access to safe and adequate drinking water by 2024. The initiative has significantly improved the quality of life for women, who previously spent much of their time fetching water, allowing them more opportunities to engage in agricultural and related activities.