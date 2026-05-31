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Assam achieves 96.4% electricity coverage, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam achieves 96.4% electricity coverage, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has reached 96.4 per cent electricity coverage. He linked the milestone to power sector upgrades, wider grid access and lower domestic tariffs.

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Assam achieves 96.4% electricity coverage, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Story highlights
  • The Chief Minister shared the update on social media platform X
  • Reliable power supply was once a challenge even in urban areas
  • Grid expansion and better power management widened electricity access statewide

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 31 stated that the state has achieved 96.4 per cent electricity coverage, attributing the milestone to sustained efforts to strengthen, streamline and modernise the power sector.

Sharing the update on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that Assam has witnessed a major transformation in power infrastructure over the past decade. He noted that reliable electricity supply was once a significant challenge even in urban areas, but the state has now reached near-saturation levels of electrification.

According to the Chief Minister, improvements in power management, expansion of the grid network, enhanced last-mile connectivity and reduced domestic tariff rates have played a key role in increasing electricity coverage across the state.

Sarma said the achievement reflects the government's continued focus on improving access to electricity and strengthening the overall power distribution system, benefiting households across Assam. He added that the state remains committed to ensuring reliable and affordable power supply for all residents.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: May 31, 2026
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