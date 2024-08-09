Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today a significant increase in the state’s credit deposit (CD) ratio, which has surged from 32 percent to 58 percent over the past 3-4 years.

Sarma described the milestone as a “very significant achievement” that highlights the growing financial engagement across Assam. The CD ratio is a crucial indicator of economic health, measuring the proportion of credit issued by banks compared to the total deposits received.

Despite this progress, the Chief Minister said that the state’s goal is to further elevate the CD ratio to 75 percent. This target aims to bolster economic development and ensure greater financial inclusion throughout Assam.

In addition to this achievement, Sarma announced several new financial initiatives aimed at bolstering economic development and empowering residents. The Chief Minister revealed that the state will soon deposit Rs 10,000 into the accounts of women across Assam. This initiative is designed to support women in engaging in small-scale business ventures, promoting financial independence.

The scheme includes supplementary support of Rs 25,000 for each beneficiary. Of this amount, Rs 15,000 will be provided as a bank loan, while the remaining Rs 10,000 will be granted by the government to enhance their entrepreneurial efforts.

Furthermore, Sarma announced a new initiative to provide Rs 2 lakh to the youth of Assam for entrepreneurial development.