Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that significant progress is being made in providing tap water connectivity to every household in Assam.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, more than 75 per cent coverage has been achieved. During the recent Vikas Yatra, several water supply projects were inaugurated across the state.

Among other northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the leading northeastern state in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme.

The state's concerted efforts in providing functional household tap connections have been recognised, reflecting a commitment to improve the quality of life for its residents by ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water.



Also Read: Arunachal ranks first among northeastern states in implementing the JJM scheme

"As per the census, we have achieved 100% saturation of implementation of this JJM Jal Jeewan mission scheme. "We are No. 1 in Northeastern states & no. 10 in the entire country. We have achieved the set target given to us for this scheme of providing water to every household, thousands of crores of funds got sanctioned to our state from the Centre & 100s of crores from our state exchequer released to achieve the set target of providing clean water supply to almost all the villages of our state," said Pema Khandu.

Meanwhile, all 728 villages of Mizoram have been covered under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the state assembly was informed on Friday.

The JJM, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, seeks to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

In reply to a question, Public Health Engineering Minister Prof Lalnilawma said that all 728 villages have been covered under the central scheme.

Out of the 728 villages in the state, the scheme was fully implemented in 621 villages while it was put into effect partially in 107 villages, he said.