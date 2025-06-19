Assam has recorded one of the steepest declines in maternal deaths in the country, with its Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) dropping from 480 in 2006 to 125 in 2022, marking a transformative shift in the state’s healthcare journey.

Describing the achievement as a “landmark milestone”, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed the success to sustained political commitment, strengthened public health infrastructure, and the relentless efforts of frontline health workers.

“This transformation reflects our unwavering commitment to maternal and child health — a journey I have personally been part of, first as Health Minister and now as Chief Minister,” Sarma said in a statement. “Every number in this decline represents a life saved, a mother embraced by her family, and a future made secure.”

The Chief Minister expressed personal satisfaction over the milestone and extended gratitude to doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, and health officials across Assam. “Your dedication has made this possible,” he stated.

Public health experts have often highlighted maternal mortality as a key indicator of a state’s healthcare performance. Assam, once among the worst-performing states on this front, now shows steady and meaningful progress.

The state government continues to roll out targeted interventions such as institutional deliveries, nutritional support for expecting mothers, improved access to antenatal care, and emergency obstetric services, especially in remote areas.

This latest data not only affirms the impact of these initiatives but also positions Assam as a model for maternal health reform in the region.