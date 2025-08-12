Assam: Acid attack threat allegation triggers chaos at Silchar’s Radhamadhav College

An alleged acid attack threat by an outsider sent shockwaves through Radhamadhav College in Silchar on Tuesday, August 12 sparking panic and a tense standoff between students and police.



The accused, identified as Subham Dey of Saratpally, Silchar, is not a student of the college. According to sources, tensions flared when friends of the targeted female student confronted Dey following his alleged threat. As the situation escalated, Dey reportedly fled to the college office seeking refuge from the agitated group of students.



College authorities quickly locked the office gates and alerted the police. Upon their arrival, police officers faced resistance from several students who demanded that the accused be handed over to them. Despite the unrest, officers managed to escort Dey safely off the premises.



Confirming the development, Haripodo Roy of Rangirkhari Outpost told India Today NE, “The accused is in custody. It is an ongoing investigation, and further details will be shared in due time.”