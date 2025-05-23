Sharmistha Borah, a former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), has been dismissed from service following a departmental inquiry that found her involved in a high-profile MP fund scam tied to Rajya Sabha member Ajit Bhuyan.

The inquiry, launched by the Assam government to investigate allegations of misappropriation of funds, revealed Borah’s role in the misuse of public money during her tenure. The findings led to her removal from service under disciplinary rules.

Authorities have already suspended multiple officers connected to the case, marking a significant crackdown on alleged administrative corruption within the state.

The investigation continues, with further action expected as more details emerge.