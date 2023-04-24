In a recent development, ACS Officer Mukul Kathar has been temporarily exempted from all departments under his charge, following charges of physically assaulting a woman. This comes just days after IAS Officer Sewali Devi Sharma was suspended in connection with a major fund embezzlement case.

As per reports, the suspended IAS officer, along with her son-in-law Ajit Pal Singh, who is a contractor by profession, has been accused of embezzling Rs 105 crore without showing any work orders. It is alleged that Sewali Devi Sharma opened a fake institution to siphon off the money and misused Rs 13 crore to construct a smart classroom that failed to meet basic requirements.