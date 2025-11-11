Assam: ACS officer Nupur Bora granted bail in disproportionate assets case

The Special Judge’s Court on Tuesday, November 11 granted bail to Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, who was arrested on September 15 on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.



Bora, who was serving as the Circle Officer of Goroimari in Kamrup district at the time of her arrest, was represented by Advocate Bijan Mahajan during the bail proceedings.



The case against Bora stems from an extensive investigation carried out by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, which had placed her under surveillance for nearly six months following allegations of corrupt land dealings.



During the raids, vigilance officials reportedly seized ₹92 lakh in cash and jewellery valued at nearly ₹1 crore from her residence in Guwahati. Additionally, ₹10 lakh in cash was recovered from her rented accommodation in Barpeta district.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier stated that Bora was under watch over suspicions of having transferred Hindu-owned land to “suspicious individuals” in exchange for monetary benefits during her tenure as Circle Officer in Barpeta.