Assam ACS officer Paragmani Mahanta summoned by ED in alleged Rs 100-crore irregularities case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Paragmani Mahanta, Director of the state’s Geology and Mining Department, for questioning in connection with allegations of financial irregularities and corruption involving nearly Rs 100 crore, sources said.

The allegations reportedly relate to Mahanta’s tenure in several senior positions, including his association with the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC). The ED is expected to question him about various financial transactions and alleged irregularities during his different official assignments.

According to the allegations, Mahanta received around Rs 50,000 per month as remuneration from the corporation. The allegations also include an estimated loss of around Rs 5.60 crore to the AMDC due to alleged financial irregularities, besides claims of transactions linked to recruitment.

Mahanta has also been accused of alleged misappropriation of funds intended for retired employees. The ED has reportedly gathered information concerning the alleged purchase of a laptop worth around Rs 2 lakh using misappropriated funds, which was subsequently gifted to Mahanta’s child.

Another allegation pertains to the alleged diversion of around Rs 15,000 per month in the name of a cleaning worker.

The probe also covers Mahanta’s tenure as Director of the Assam Rural Infrastructure and Technology (ARTFED) and the Handloom and Textiles Department, where allegations of financial irregularities have also been raised.

The ED’s questioning is expected to focus on the allegations, financial transactions and the circumstances surrounding the various assignments held by Mahanta. The allegations have not been established, and the investigation is ongoing.