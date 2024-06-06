Barbie Hazarika, the Assistant Commissioner of Kamrup (M) and OSD of the Secondary Education Department, has been reinstated to her position following a suspension stemming from allegations of rude behavior towards foreign delegates during her tenure with the Act East Policy Affairs Department.

The reinstatement comes after a departmental proceeding under Rule 9 of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, was initiated against Hazarika.

The proceedings were launched following a report received from the then Secretary to the Government of Assam, Act East Policy Affairs Department, regarding her conduct during Conclaves on 'Act East through North East' and 'NADI 3.0 2022'.

Hazarika's suspension was notified via Notification and a subsequent Departmental Proceeding was drawn up against her via Show Cause Notice on June 10.

Upon her reinstatement, Hazarika has been assigned the role of Assistant Commissioner in Karimganj.

The Governor of Assam has approved Hazarika's return to service, marking the resolution of the disciplinary process initiated against her. With her reinstatement, Hazarika resumes her duties as a government official, now serving as the Assistant Commissioner in Karimganj.