Assam: ACS officers in Dhubri face serious allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse of power

Serious allegations of sexual exploitation, emotional manipulation, and misuse of official power have been leveled against two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers posted in Dhubri district.

A formal complaint has been filed with the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Assam against Partha Pratim Barman, Circle Officer of Mankachar Revenue Circle, and his wife, Debasena Barman, Assistant Commissioner at Golakganj, CDC.

The complaint, addressed to Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta, seeks immediate disciplinary proceedings and a high-level inquiry into the charges. The complainant, who has chosen to remain anonymous, alleges that the misconduct began in September 2024, shortly after Partha Pratim Barman’s posting in Dhubri.

According to the petition, Barman allegedly lured the complainant into a personal relationship by repeatedly assuring her that he would divorce his wife and marry her. Based on these assurances, the complainant claims she was drawn into a physical relationship which she later realized was fraudulent and deceitful.

The matter allegedly escalated on August 21, 2025, when both Barman and his wife reportedly began issuing threats of harassment, intimidation, and character assassination through WhatsApp calls and messages. The complaint accuses the couple of “jointly threatening to destroy my personal life, reputation, and dignity solely to shield themselves from exposure.”

The petition emphasizes that both officers are misusing their official status to suppress the complaint and silence the victim. The charges outlined include:

Sexual exploitation under the false promise of marriage.

Moral turpitude and misconduct unbecoming of government officers.

Misuse of official position to intimidate the complainant.

Breach of public trust and violation of service ethics.

The complainant has appealed for swift disciplinary and departmental action, along with a neutral high-level inquiry, to ensure that the accused do not obstruct justice by leveraging their official clout.

Describing the matter as “a crime against womanhood, against the sanctity of trust, and against the law of the land,” the complainant urged the minister to set a precedent through lawful action, including possible criminal prosecution.

As of now, the Revenue Department has not issued an official response, and the accused officers are reportedly absent from duty and avoiding public appearances.