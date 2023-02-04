Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the drive against child marriages in the districts of Assam will continue.

Further, the CM asserted that so far, 4,074 cases related to child marriage have been registered across Assam while 8,134 people have been identified as accused.

"As of this morning, 2,211 people have been arrested. Action against child marriage will continue," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Further CM Sarma also said that child marriages which are falling in the age bracket of 14 years and above are bailable offences.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also stressed the publishment of 2,211 people arrested and claimed that this will help save the lives of lakhs of minor girls who fall into the child marriage trap.

Also Read: Assam: 2,170 arrested so far in child marriage cases in state, say Police

Earlier on February 4, Assam Police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan said that a total of 2170 have been arrested so far in connection to cases of child marriage in the state.

''The figures of the arrest in Child Marriage cases have risen. Till this morning, the police have apprehended 2,170 persons across the state and it will increase further,'' Bhuyan informed reporters.

On February 4, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informed that as many as 4,074 cases were registered at different police stations across the state.

With regard to these cases, a total of 2,044 arrests have been made, the Assam DGP informed.

“The chief minister had received information about child marriage being rampant in several parts of the state, after which he ordered an inquiry. As per the directive, data of three years pertaining to child marriage cases were accessed,” Singh added.

"Following this, all the district SPs were told to get in touch with respective village defence parties, Gaon Buras, chiefs of various communities, and prominent people of various communities, and on the basis of that we have observed that there are instances of child marriage in various parts of the state," he further informed.

As per Singh, the highest arrests were made in Biswanath, Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Hojai.