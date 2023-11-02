An active member of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I), surrendered before Tinsukia police on November 2 night, marking another step in the ongoing process of former militants returning to the mainstream.

The surrendered ULFA (I) member has been identified as Palash Moran, also known by the alias Gopal Asom. Palash Maran voluntarily gave up his militant activities and decided to embrace a new life beyond the insurgent group's clutches.

Tinsukia Additional Superintendent of Police, Bibhas Das, played a pivotal role in facilitating the surrender. Under his guidance and with the support of local police, the process was carried out smoothly, ensuring the safety and well-being of the surrendered ULFA member.

Palash Moran hails from Nalni village in the Pengeri area of Tinsukia district.Over the years, the government's rehabilitation and reintegration programs have successfully encouraged many individuals to return to civilian life.