Actor and fitness coach Bhaskar Tamuly has been taken into custody by Panbazar Women Police in connection with a harassment case filed by a young woman. The case was registered at the Panbazar Women Police Station following a formal complaint lodged by the complainant.

According to the FIR, Tamuly allegedly threatened to share the woman’s private photographs on social media platforms. Acting on the serious nature of the complaint, the police have registered Case No. 39/25 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — including Sections 123, 351(3), 78, 79, 296, and 117(2). Additionally, provisions of the Information Technology Act, particularly Sections 67 and 67(a), which pertain to the transmission of obscene material in electronic form, have also been invoked.

Post-arrest, Tamuly is being held at the Panbazar Women Police Station. Authorities have confirmed that he will be produced before the court on the following day. Investigators are expected to seek further custody for continued interrogation and evidence collection as part of the ongoing probe.