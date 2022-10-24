Assamese film actor Nipon Goswami has been admitted to a city-based hospital on October 24.

As per reports, the veteran actor has been admitted to the ICU of the cardiology department of the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati due to deteriorating health.

More details awaited.

Earlier in 2019, the actor was admitted to GNRC Hospital in Guwahati after he slipped on the bathroom floor of his residence and injured himself.

Born in Tezpur, the actor stepped into the world of acting as a child artist by playing a role in the 1957 Assamese feature film ‘Pioli Phukan’ directed by Phani Sarma.

Goswami had also acted in several Assamese films like Shiraj, Deutar Biya, Priya O Priya, Kokadeutar Ghar Jowai, Aparupa, Sandhyaraag, Bohagor Duporiya, Ghar Khankar among others.