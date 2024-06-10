Tragic news has emerged from Mumbai as actress Noor Malabika Das, aged 37, has reportedly died by suicide. The former air hostess was found hanging in her flat in Lokhandwala on June 6. According to reports, her body was discovered after neighbors noticed a foul smell emanating from her apartment and alerted the authorities.

Upon entering the flat, police found Das' decomposed body hanging from the bedroom fan. While investigations are ongoing, authorities have collected medicines, her mobile phone, and a diary from the scene. However, the exact cause of her death remains unknown.

The body was transported to Goregaon's Siddharth Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Despite attempts to reach her family, no one came forward to claim her body. Subsequently, the police, assisted by the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, conducted her last rites on June 9. An officer stated that Das' family had returned to their native place two weeks prior, and investigations are continuing.

Das, originally from Assam, had made a name for herself as an actress in the Hindi entertainment industry. She appeared in several Hindi films and web series, notably featuring on the Ullu app in projects like "Teekhi Chatni," "Siskiyaan," "Walkaman," "Charamsukh," "Jaghanya Upaya," "Dekhi Andekhi," and "Backrod Hustale." Additionally, she had a forthcoming project on Amazon Prime titled "The Good Wife," alongside Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta.