Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya, along with her husband and child, escaped unhurt after the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a road divider at Hatigarh Chariali in Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday, November 18. The accident occurred at around 3 am, reportedly after the driver fell asleep while driving, causing the vehicle to go out of control.

According to reports, the family was travelling from Zoo Tiniali towards Geetanagar in a Mahindra XUV bearing registration number AS-01-GU-0073 when the accident took place. The vehicle suddenly veered out of control and crashed into the road divider at Hatigarh Chariali.

The collision caused damage to the SUV, but all three occupants escaped without injuries.

Following the accident, a message was shared on the Facebook page Barsha Rani Bishaya Fan Club Official to inform the actress's well-wishers that she and her family were safe.

The post attributed the accident to the driver feeling drowsy during the early morning journey and said that everyone in the vehicle was doing well.

"By God's grace, everything is fine. With your blessings, we are all well. Although the accident happened because the driver felt sleepy in the early hours of the morning, we are all safe," the post stated, while thanking people for their concern and wishes.

Meanwhile, the damaged SUV was taken to Geetanagar Police Station following the accident.