Assamese actress and social media influencer Sumi Borah, along with her husband Tarkik Borah, Bishal Phukan, and five others, were placed in judicial custody on Saturday in the multi-crore online trading fraud case.

The order was issued by the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), rejecting the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) request for their custody. The accused are set to appear before a special CBI court on Monday for further legal proceedings.

The group facing judicial custody includes Amlan Borah, Ranjit Kakoti, Abhijit Chanda, Shubhan Jyoti Kurmi, and Chandan Nath, alongside Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, and Bishal Phukan. The CBI, which recently took over the investigation from the state police, had transferred the accused from Dibrugarh to Guwahati on Friday as part of a broader crackdown on the widespread online trading scam.

The arrest of Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah, along with his brother Amlan Borah, followed their alleged connections to Bishal Phukan, a key figure in the Rs 2,200 crore fraud. Sources indicate that Ranjit Kakati, another accused, also has links to the scandal and was among those relocated to Guwahati.

The transfer to Guwahati came after the Dibrugarh district and sessions court approved the CBI's plea to shift the cases to a specialized CBI court earlier this week. The fraud cases are being pursued under two separate cases registered at the Dibrugarh Sadar police station (case numbers 352/24 and 354/24). As investigations intensify, the accused have been lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati, where they will remain until their next court appearance.

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