Assam actress under fire over hit-and-run allegations, victim in critical condition

Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap has landed in a soup after being accused of a serious hit-and-run incident that left a young man critically injured in Guwahati's Dakhingaon area. The incident occurred around midnight between Friday and Saturday.

The victim, Samiul Haque, an employee of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) who was part of a streetlight repair team, was allegedly struck by a high-speed vehicle allegeldy driven by Kashyap, reportedly clocking over 120 km/h. Eyewitnesses claim the actress did not stop to render help and immediately fled the scene.

Fellow GMC workers pursued the vehicle and later located it at an apartment complex in Kahilipara. There, a confrontation ensued, during which Kashyap allegedly assaulted a bystander who was filming the altercation. The car was reportedly hidden in an attempt to evade detection.

Samiul’s injuries are severe—he has suffered major head trauma, multiple fractures in both legs, and broken bones in his thigh and arm. He is currently admitted in the ICU of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Doctors have advised his family to transfer him to Patna for advanced treatment due to the critical nature of his condition.

In a shocking development, the victim’s family stated that Nandini Kashyap had initially promised to cover the medical expenses but later reneged on her commitment, informing them that she would no longer be responsible. They further allege that Kashyap has not once inquired about Samiul’s health since the incident.



Meanwhile, Dispur Police has summoned Nandini Kashyap to appear at police station on Monday, July 28.

The case has sparked massive outrage on social media, with netizens demanding immediate legal action and calling out the perceived misuse of celebrity privilege. Kashyap, who recently rose to prominence for her performance in the Assamese film Rudra, now faces widespread criticism.

While no arrest has been made so far, Guwahati Police have initiated an investigation, and legal proceedings are expected if the allegations are substantiated. Samiul's family has demanded justice, emphasizing that both negligence and social privilege must be held accountable.