Assam acts against alleged irregularities in Hajo Forest Range; officer transferred, forester suspended

Assam Finance, Environment & Forest, and Mines & Minerals Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has announced disciplinary action against officials of the Hajo Forest Range following reports of alleged illegal collection of money and other irregularities.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, Baruah stated that the Assam Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, follows a strict zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and misconduct in public service.

According to the minister, Range Forest Officer Pranjal Barman has been transferred, while Forester Imtiaz Ahmed has been placed under suspension pending further proceedings.

Baruah said the action was taken immediately after allegations regarding irregularities in the Hajo Forest Range came to the government's notice.

He asserted that no individual is above the law and warned that any official found misusing authority, facilitating illegal activities, or engaging in corrupt practices would face strict action regardless of rank or position.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to transparent governance and accountability, the minister said the state administration remains steadfast in protecting Assam’s forests and natural resources while ensuring integrity within the system.

“The Assam Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and the protection of forests and natural resources remains unwavering,” Baruah said.