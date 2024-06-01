In response to the worsening flood situation in Barak Valley, an additional team from the 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to the region.

The team was airlifted from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Borjhar, Guwahati, and transported to Silchar Airport in Cachar.

This newly deployed team will join the existing NDRF unit already stationed in the flood-affected areas, providing immediate assistance and support to manage and mitigate the flooding impacts.

The 1st Battalion of NDRF has been actively involved in assisting the district and state administrations in their flood response efforts.

Yesterday, NDRF personnel conducted a significant rescue operation in the villages of Kandhulimari and Baliram Pathar, located in Doboka and Hojai respectively.

During this operation, 149 individuals were rescued, including 47 children and one pregnant woman, showcasing the force's commitment to saving lives and ensuring the safety of the residents.