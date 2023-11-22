Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Nitumoni Das has been detained at Bongaigaon in connection with the sensational Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-jobs scam.

Das has been detained after his name has also featured in the list of candidates who allegedly got government jobs through unfair means.

Noteworthy here is that a total of 34 civil servants were earlier nabbed from different locations and brought to Guwahati by the Special Investigation Team that was constituted to probe the scam.

Das is the 35th person to be detained in the entire list of people detained so far in the APSC cash-for-jobs scam.

The Assam government has initiated departmental proceedings against 34 Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service, and other elite service officers selected by the APSC for the 2013 batch.

The government swung into action based on the report, submitted before the state government and the subsequent directive from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CCE 2013 report detailed the abnormalities and malpractices that occurred during the exam's execution.

The names of the civil servant 34 officers who have been nabbed were implicated in the inquiry report of Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission.

The Justice also voiced concerns in its report concerning the appointment of the then-APSC chairman, Rakesh Paul. The Commission recommended in its report that, if the government thought it appropriate given the widespread irregularities and malpractices in CCE 2013, it should scrap the selection of the entire CCE 2013 batch.