The Assam government has included 113 more Tiwa-inhabited villages in the Tiwa Autonomous Council, bringing the total to 263 villages, according to an official notification on Tuesday.

The newly included villages are 30 from the Morigaon district, 52 from the Nagaon district, three from the Hojai district, and 28 from the Dhemaji district.

The Tiwa community, known for its rich cultural heritage in central Assam, had been demanding the inclusion of these villages in the Autonomous Council for a long time.



The Tiwa (Lalung) Agreement was signed on April 13, 1995, between the state government and Tiwa community leaders.



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The Tiwa Autonomous Council was formed with Narayan Kumar Radukakoti as the Chief Executive Member in 1995.

Council’s Chief Executive Member (CEM) Jiban Chandra Konwar expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State for Plains Tribes and Backward Classes Ranoj Pegu, and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika for their efforts to fulfil the community’s long-standing demand.

Konwar also appealed to the state government to address other unresolved demands, including the Sixth Schedule autonomous administration.