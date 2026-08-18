Assam adds 403.62 sq km to protected forest network, biggest green expansion in India: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam has expanded its protected forest network by adding 403.62 square kilometres of land, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

Describing the move as an unprecedented expansion of conservation efforts, the Chief Minister said the newly added area is almost equivalent to the size of Jaipur city.

According to the information shared by Sarma, the 403.62 sq km addition represents the largest such expansion of protected forest areas in India. The move is aimed at strengthening Assam’s conservation landscape and expanding the state’s Protected Area Network.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the impact of the expansion on the Kaziranga landscape, saying the addition would help create a more contiguous conservation area.

The expansion comes as part of Assam’s broader efforts to strengthen forest and wildlife conservation and increase the extent of land protected under the state’s conservation network.