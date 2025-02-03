Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Eastern Command, Ravi Gandhi, conducted a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness and security landscape along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Coochbehar (West Bengal) and Dhubri (Assam).



During his visit on February 3, 2025, ADG Gandhi inspected multiple Border Out Posts (BOPs) under Sector HQ Coochbehar and Sector HQ Dhubri. Engaging with field commanders, he evaluated the day and night border domination strategies, stressing the strategic deployment of advanced surveillance technologies to enhance security, mitigate threats, and curb cross-border crimes.



Reiterating the BSF’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability along the international border, ADG Gandhi emphasized the importance of collaborating with local communities for effective border management. He interacted with residents in border areas, urging them to extend their cooperation to the BSF in safeguarding the region.



Assuring the border population of BSF’s dedication to their safety and regional development, Gandhi acknowledged the challenges of border security while reaffirming the force’s unwavering commitment to national security. He called upon BSF personnel to maintain heightened vigilance and continue their exemplary service in protecting the nation’s frontiers.