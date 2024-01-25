Keeping with the traditions of the country, the central government will award distinguished police personnel from across the country on the occasion of 75th Republic Day. A total of 15 Assam Police personnel will receive the prestigious award on January 26.

Out of the 15 members of Assam Police Surendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (V and AC), Assam will be awarded President's Medal for distinguished service (PSM). The remaining 14 officials will be receiving the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The police personnel who will be receiving the medals from the Government of India are Jayanta Sarathi Borah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Chidananda Borah, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ashim Kumar Dey, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bolonda W Phonglo, Naik (AB), Parikhit Gondhia, Havildar Clerk, Sanjay Kumar Das, UBC, Nilkamal Suklabaidya, ABC/413, Junumoni Deka Borah, WPC (UB), Dharmendra Saikia, Assistant Sub Inspector (UB), Chakdradhar Das, Lans Naik (AB), Pranab Bora, Assistant Sub Inspector (UB), Bijayana Das, Assistant Sub Inspector (WO/WT), Rajesh Kumar Ojha, UBC, Nilima Das, UBC.

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