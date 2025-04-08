Pradeep Nag, the President of the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASAA), passed away today, April 8, at Medanta The Medicity Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged battle with illness. He was 48 years old.

Nag had been receiving medical treatment for several months, and on March 15, he was airlifted to the national capital for advanced care. Despite the relentless efforts of medical professionals, he succumbed to his illness, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy and leadership within the student community.

Born in Bhegapara in Assam's Udalguri district, Pradeep Nag had been actively involved with student organisations since 2016. His leadership in AASAA was pivotal in addressing the concerns of Adivasi students in the region and advocating for their rights. His contributions to the organization and the larger Adivasi community earned him great respect and recognition.

The news of his passing has left the community in mourning. Several leaders have expressed their condolences, including Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro, who both paid tribute to Nag’s dedication and commitment to the Adivasi cause.

Ashok Singhal, in his message, described Nag as a “passionate leader” who dedicated his life to the welfare of the Adivasi community. “Pradeep Nag was an inspiration to many, and his loss is a huge blow to the Adivasi community and the state of Assam,” Singhal said. Pramod Boro also expressed his grief, stating that Nag’s leadership would be sorely missed, especially in the efforts to uplift marginalized groups in Assam.

Pradeep Nag’s sudden demise marks a tragic moment in the history of AASAA as the organization loses a tireless advocate for the rights of Adivasi students. His vision for a more inclusive and equitable future for Adivasi communities in Assam will continue to inspire future generations of activists and leaders.

As his family friends and supporters mourn his untimely passing, his legacy of dedication and leadership remains an enduring symbol of hope and progress for the Adivasi people in Assam.