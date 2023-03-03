Assam government has taken a strong step in enforcing a complete ban on the manufacture of power looms of certain traditional handloom textiles and conducted a sudden raid on power loom centres in the state.

It needs mention here that the authorities have developed a special application to identify the power-loom products.

In order to promote BIhu and its festivities, the state government of Assam has prohibited the sale of power loom gamosas, mekhela sadors, and power loom aronais from March 1 to April 14.

The ban is part of a larger effort to raise awareness of the traditional weaving industry and discourage the use of machine-made products.

Addressing the media on February 28, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "From March 1 to March 14 and afterwards also the sale of power loom gamosas, mekhela sadors, and power loom aronais has been banned."

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 28 has announced plans to attempt a world record for the largest Bihu dance performance at Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium on April 14. The event will feature 11,500 dancers and dholias performing the traditional folk dance of Assam in a single frame, with the goal of registering the achievement in the Guinness Book of World Records.