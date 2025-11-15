Assam administration reshuffle: Chinmay Phookan appointed new GMC commissioner

A significant reshuffle in Assam’s civil administration has placed ACS officer Chinmoy Prakash Phookan at the helm of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation. The state government issued the transfer order as part of a broader realignment across key departments.

Phookan, previously Joint Secretary in the Transport Department and Managing Director of the Assam State Transport Corporation, will now serve as Joint Secretary in the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs while taking charge as GMC Commissioner.

He will continue to hold his roles as Managing Director of the Assam Skill Development Mission and Registrar of Assam Skill University until further notice.

The move shifts Dr MS Lakshmi Priya from the position of GMC Commissioner to Secretary of the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, with additional responsibilities assigned by the government.

The order also releases Md Hanif Noorani, Additional Secretary in the Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department, from his duties as Managing Director of the Assam Skill Development Mission and Registrar of Assam Skill University. The government cited public service requirements for the changes.

The reshuffle marks one of the most substantial administrative adjustments in recent months, affecting leadership across the state’s urban governance and skill development sectors.