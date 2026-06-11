Assam: Administration seals rehabilitation centre in Nagaon following alleged mismanagement reports

The Nagaon district administration has sealed the ‘Wish Welfare Foundation’ rehabilitation centre following an inspection that reportedly found violations of prescribed guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for rehabilitation facilities.

The action was taken after repeated media reports highlighted allegations of inhumane punishment and mismanagement at the rehabilitation centre, where patients were reportedly subjected to harsh treatment.

Following the reports, police arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged irregularities, while the owner of the rehabilitation centre remains absconding.

An inspection operation was conducted jointly by the Nagaon District Social Welfare Department and the district administration. During the inspection, officials reportedly found that the centre was operating without adherence to the required norms and guidelines laid down for rehabilitation centres.

Based on the findings, Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Debashish Sharma directed the concerned departments to take action. Subsequently, the District Social Welfare Department and the administration sealed the rehabilitation centre.

With the latest action, the Nagaon district administration has so far sealed three rehabilitation centres in the district amid scrutiny over their functioning and compliance with regulatory requirements.