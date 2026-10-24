The Kamrup district administration will conduct a survey of land spread across three villages in Borduar Bagan before examining the modalities for granting land pattas to eligible residents.

The Kamrup district administration in Assam on Friday, October 24 held a meeting with residents and representatives of local organisations at Jarapata playground in Barduar Bagan under Palasbari Assembly constituency to discuss land ownership issues and the settlement of people living in the area, which falls under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council.

Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra said Borduar Bagan comprised three villages, with around 14,000 bighas of land recorded in the name of the Borduar Tea Company. He said several issues relating to the land and its residents required examination before the administration could take further steps.

Mishra said the first step would be to conduct a survey to assess the ground situation and determine the nature of the land-related issues. He stressed that cooperation from local residents would be necessary for the exercise.

Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya said he had assured residents before the Assembly elections that efforts would be made to facilitate the granting of land pattas. He said Friday's meeting was convened to discuss the matter with the district administration and representatives of various organisations.

During the meeting, it was decided that a committee comprising representatives of the administration and local organisations would be formed to examine the issue. The committee would consider the modalities for granting land pattas after the survey is completed.

Residents urged the administration to conduct the survey at the earliest and initiate the necessary steps towards providing land ownership documents to eligible people.

However, the meeting did not establish the eligibility criteria for receiving pattas, the extent of land that could be allotted to residents or a timeline for completing the survey and settlement process. These issues are expected to require further examination by the administration and the proposed committee.

The meeting was attended by Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, Palasbari Co-District Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, Palasbari Co-District Superintendent of Police Daisy Gogoi, Circle Officer Angkita Sarma and representatives of various Rabha organisations.

The proposed survey is expected to be a key step in establishing the ground situation in Borduar Bagan before decisions are taken on land settlement and the granting of pattas.