Assam's higher education sector has seen a surge in admissions, with 8,990 students securing spots through spot admissions via the Samarth_eGov system, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced. This latest influx brings the total number of students admitted to the First Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) to 166,123, representing 75% of all applicants.

Pegu shared key statistics on social media, highlighting that 118,199 students have benefited from free admissions under the Fee Waiver scheme.

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡_𝐞𝐆𝐨𝐯: Today, 8,990 students were admitted into FYUGP, bringing the total to 166,123, which is 75% of all applicants. 118,199 students have benefited from the free admission under the Fee Waiver scheme. Sharing a key screenshot… pic.twitter.com/hRVnlHkpVz — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 30, 2024

This development follows a recent policy change announced on June 24, allowing eligible students to submit family ration cards instead of income certificates when applying to government and provincialised colleges, as well as state universities.

The minister also provided a breakdown of admissions by category, showing the distribution among General, OBC/MOBC, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

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