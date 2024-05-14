In a startling turn of events, Pritam Dev Chowdhury, an advocate practicing in the Bajali Judicial Court, has been arrested for allegedly forging the signature of Bajali's Additional Commissioner, Pranjal Konwar.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the legal community in Bajali, came to light when Gaurav Shekhar Das, a magistrate of the Bajali district administration, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Chowdhury.

According to sources close to the investigation, Chowdhury purportedly forged Konwar's signature on an affidavit, a serious breach of legal and ethical standards. The motive behind the forgery remains unclear, but authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.

Upon receiving the FIR, law enforcement swiftly acted and apprehended Chowdhury. He was recently produced before the Bajali Judicial Court by the police, where the gravity of the charges against him was made apparent.