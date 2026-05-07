Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia resigns after completion of govt’s term

Devajit Lon Saikia has tendered his resignation from the post of Advocate General of Assam following the completion of the tenure of the outgoing state government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a statement shared on social media, Saikia said he submitted his resignation on May 6 in keeping with “high tradition and constitutional practice” after serving in the constitutional post for nearly five years.

“Keeping and upholding the high tradition and constitutional practice, I have tendered my resignation yesterday from the Office of the Advocate General, Assam upon completion of my tenure of nearly five years and consequent to the end of the present Government’s term,” he stated.

Saikia described his tenure as a matter of “immense honour and privilege” and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, the Council of Ministers, members of the legal fraternity, government officials and colleagues for their cooperation and support during his time in office.

“It has been a matter of immense honour and privilege to serve the State of Assam in the constitutional office of Advocate General,” he said in the statement.

His resignation comes amid the transition process following the conclusion of the term of the previous government and ahead of the swearing-in of the newly elected BJP-led NDA government in Assam on May 12.