Assam: Affordable food items distribution scheme launched in Margherita, thousands to benefit

Assam government launched a new initiative to provide essential food items at subsidized rates to economically weaker sections of society. The scheme was ceremonially inaugurated on Monday, November 10 in Margherita, as part of the state-wide launch by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through a live telecast from Guwahati.

The local event took place at the Makumkilla Fair Price Shop, where beneficiaries and stakeholders gathered to witness the Chief Minister’s address. Similar arrangements were made in all 280 Fair Price Shops (FPS) across Margherita, ensuring wide participation in the launch.

Under the new initiative, each ration card holder will be able to purchase masur dal at Rs 69 per kilogram, sugar at Rs 38 per kilogram, and salt at Rs 10 per kilogram. For the current month, the subsidized items will be available from November 10 to November 19, while from subsequent months onwards, the same will be distributed during the “Anna Seva Din” period — from the 1st to the 10th of every month — alongside free rice.

The scheme will cover 49,696 ration cards, benefiting an estimated 1,51,013 individuals under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Margherita Co-District.

The ceremonial event in Makumkilla was graced by Gyanjyoti Dutta, Circle Officer of Margherita, Assistant Commissioner Pronamika Konwar, Suman Khalen, President of Bhittorpowai Gaon Panchayat, Munmi Gogoi, President of Margherita Anchalik Panchayat, and representatives of the local MLA Bhaskar Sharma, along with beneficiaries, local leaders, and administrative officials.