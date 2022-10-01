An Afghan national has been arrested from the Hailakandi district in Assam.

As per reports, the apprehended person has been identified as Mohammad Qaseem Shakhail.

Notably, the Afgan national obtained an Indian Aadhar card, and PAN card using forged documents.

On investigation, it was found that the Afgan national belongs to Paktika province in Afghanistan and was staying in India for long period without valid documents.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

Notably in 2021, an Afghan national has been arrested in the Biswanath district in Assam. The Afghan national was arrested for allegedly travelling without valid documents.

Police in Assam’s Biswanath district arrested the Afghan national when he was about to board a Lakhimpur-bound bus.

Police informed that the passport and the visa that the Afghan national carried appeared to be faked.

The arrested Afghan national had allegedly entered India three years back.