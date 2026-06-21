Assam: After 16 years, teachers sentenced to seven years in prison over death of class VI student in Mirza

In a long-awaited judgment, a court has convicted two teachers in connection with the death of a school student in Mirza in South Kamrup district, bringing legal closure to a case that had remained pending since 2010.

The case pertains to the death of Mousumraj Mahanta, a Class VI student of Saraswati Shiksha Niketan, who was allegedly subjected to corporal punishment for failing to complete his homework.

According to details presented during the trial, the student was first allegedly assaulted by computer teacher Ajay Kumar Singh, who reportedly struck him repeatedly on the leg with a stick. Following the incident, the child was taken to the office of the then vice-principal, Prasun Goswami, where he was allegedly assaulted again.

The student sustained critical injuries and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Guwahati for treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries on June 7, 2010, several days after the alleged assault.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Palashbari Police Station and the matter proceeded to trial. During the course of the proceedings, the court examined multiple witnesses and reviewed evidence related to the incident.

Delivering its verdict on Saturday, nearly 16 years after the case was registered, the court found both Prasun Goswami and Ajay Kumar Singh guilty under relevant provisions of law. The court sentenced both convicts to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each.

However, the judgment has not fully satisfied the victim’s family. Family members of Mousumraj Mahanta expressed dissatisfaction with the punishment awarded and demanded stricter action, including life imprisonment or capital punishment for the convicted teachers.

The family has also sought closure of the school and adequate compensation in connection with the death of the student.