Congress leader and MLA from 88 Samaguri tendered his resignation from party office on October 9 in order to campaign for Mallikarjun Kharge for the Presidential election.

Soon, after his resignation, most politicians and some media houses started speculating that he resigned from the party. However, while speaking exclusively to India Today NE, he clarified that he has only resigned from the party office and not from the party.

'' I have not resigned from the party. I have only resigned from the party office so that I can campaign for the leader whom I support. It's very difficult to participate in the campaigning for the Congress presidential poll while being involved in party office works,'' he told India Today NE.

''It's a temporary thing and for some days,'' he added.

On October 8, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Abdul Khaleque had resigned from the post and party duties of APCC.

He too resigned with an aim to take part in the campaign of Mallikarjun Kharge for Congress President Poll.

Notably, in the last month of September, the Congress MP from Assam's Khaleque had said that Priyanka Gandhi was the ''best candidate'' for Congress president.

According to Khaleque, being a daughter-in-law of the Vadra family, Priyanka Gandhi is no longer a member of the Gandhi family as per Indian tradition.

''As Shri Rahul Gandhi is denying to become @INCIndia President again, I consider @priyankagandhi as the best candidate. Being daughter-in-law of Vadra family, she is no more member of Gandhi family as per Indian tradition,'' Khaleque tweeted on September 28.