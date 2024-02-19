An attempted abduction of a young girl occurred on GS Road at night. The miscreants failed in their attempt to abduct the girl but resorted to hitting her teammate with a vehicle.

The incident unfolded when a group of young men forcefully took away the girl from her house using a luxury vehicle registered to Hirakjyoti Pathak of Panjabari. The accused individuals are still on the run, including the owner of the vehicle.

The young woman who was the target of the abduction and her injured teammate were promptly taken to the hospital overnight. A case has been registered at Dispur police station regarding the incident, and police investigations are currently underway to apprehend the accused.

This disturbing event adds to the growing concerns of safety in the city, highlighting the need for swift and effective law enforcement actions to ensure the well-being of residents.