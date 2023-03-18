Amid the ongoing controversy of several paper leaks of the HSLC exam, another paper of Geography subject too has been leaked in Assam, said sources on March 18.

The paper was scheduled to be held on March 20. However, it is yet to be ascertained the centre from where the paper was leaked.

Meanwhile, the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) is checking the authenticity of the viral Geography paper.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.