The guard walls of the Subansiri dam collapsed following the heavy rains in Assam over the last few days.

At any time, the powerhouse might be submerged under water.

The guard walls were built to safeguard the dam from overflowing water.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.

A diversion tunnel of the under-construction Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Power Project collapsed on September 24 after the accumulation of excess water in the dam because of heavy rain, breaching the tunnel’s water-carrying capacity.

Notably, the intake tunnel of the project has been closed following fears of collapse as overflowing water has been gushing out of the tunnel owing to heavy downpours and landslides.

On the other hand, 2 of the 5 tunnels have been shut down as fear of inundation and floods strike lower Assam.

Incessant rains occurring over the past few days in the upstream areas of Arunachal Pradesh have intensified the Subansiri river’s flow of water, consequently causing major damage to the NHPC’s under-construction Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP).

Heavy downpours have triggered landslides, with flood water flowing above the construction of the main dam, causing devastation in the downstream areas.

The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP) is still under construction at Gerukamukh, Dhemaji, on the Assam-Arunachal border.