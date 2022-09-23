Continuing its relentless crackdown on illegal drug sale and purchase, Police in Assam’s Gossaigaon seized massive quantities of cannabis from a vehicle on September 23. One person has been taken into custody in connection with the bust.

According to reports, the operation was carried out based on specific inputs following which a vehicle was intercepted under the Gossaigaon Police Station in Assam’s Kokrajhar. Huge quantity of cannabis packed in 270 packets and weighing total 1.483 kg, were found concealed inside the vehicle.

After the seizure, the officials involved in the operation reported that the entire consignment valued several crores in the international market.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Police confirmed, “Based on secret information, the police of Kokrajhar district launched an operation and recovered and seized 270 packets weighting 1483 kg of ganja from a vehicle at Gossaigaon police station area.”