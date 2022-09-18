In a major crackdown against illegal drug trafficking, the anti narcotics team during an operation led by Additional Superintendant of Police, seized 690 grams of heroin packed in 49 soap cases on September 18, 2022.

The seizure has been speculated to be valued at Rs 5 crore. The heroin was seized by the anti-narcotics team in Patharkandi area under Karimganj district.

The anti-narcotics team arrested one person with regard to the seizure.

Meanwhile, the Karimganj Police on Tuesday, September 13 seized ganja worth Rs 65 lakh at the Churaibari checkpoint along the Assam-Tripura border area.

The police chased a truck coming from Tripura that broke the police barricades and tried to flee at the Churaibari checkpoint.

According to sources, the police were able to detain the truck, however, the drivers abandoned the loaded vehicle.

Six quintals, 53 kg ganja were confiscated from the vehicle, and the police estimated the market value of the narcotics at 65 lakhs.