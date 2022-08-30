Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized 4,728 kg ganja (cannabis) hidden under sheets of natural rubber in a truck coming from a neighbouring state on Monday.

Taking to Twitter Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “In largest seizure in a while by @assampolice, @karimganjpolice seized 4,728 kg ganja hidden under sheets of natural rubber in a truck coming from a neighbouring state on Monday. Great work! Keep it up.”

#AssamAgainstDrugs



In largest seizure in a while by @assampolice, @karimganjpolice seized 4,728 kg ganja hidden under sheets of natural rubber in a truck coming from a neighbouring state on Monday.



Great work! Keep it up 👍@DGPAssamPolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/Rht1iGCzJU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 30, 2022

Earlier on August 24 of this year, Assam‘s Doomdooma Police seized a huge consignment of narcotics (38.48 grams) along with arms, and vehicles and arrested one person.

The arrested person is identified as Kimon Jyoti Hazarika, a resident of the Doomdooma town, Tinsukia district.

One Royal Enfield bike and two cars were seized from his possession.

The Doomdooma Police have initiated a search operation under the leadership of Officer Dibyajyoti Dutta after receiving inputs from one suspected drug peddler (Saheb Alom) who was also detained in the Baghjan area with the seizure of drugs.

The present BJP-led government has been taking several steps on the national as well as international front to contain drug trafficking in the country. With the combined efforts of the government as well as the security agencies of the country, lot many drug traffickers and drug peddlers have been arrested with the seizure of illicit drugs, and psychotropic substances worth crores.

As per the latest data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the combined share of the entire Northeast States in the seizure of illicit drugs total 137,923.568 kgs for the year 2018, 83,612.478 kgs for the year 2019, and 80,196.562 kgs in the year 2020.

The Assam Government which has been strategically working with the state security agencies to eradicate the illicit drug trade from the state has been successful in cracking down on multiple drug dens across the region.