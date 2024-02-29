Assam ruling party Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) have finalized their list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, keeping their strategy focused on fielding strong candidates.

As per sources, from the Barpeta LS seat, AGP's Phanibhushan Choudhury will contest and from Dhubri LS constituency Zabed Islam is set to contest the upcoming election.



Also Read: Assam: BJP to contest in 11, AGP in 2, UPPL in 1 in 2024 LS polls

Meanwhile, from UPPL Raju Kumar Narzary will contest from the Kokrajhar LS constituency.

It is to be mentioned here that a discussion on the candidates took place in New Delhi today, said Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to media in Guwahati today.

Notably, BJP will contest 11 out of 14 seats leaving two seats to its allies AGP (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) that is Kokrajhar.