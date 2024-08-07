With bye-elections for five assembly constituencies and Panchayat polls in Assam drawing near, the Asom Gana Parishad, a key ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has ramped up its election preparations

AGP President Atul Bora, who also holds the portfolio of Agriculture Minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government, unveiled a series of strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the party's organizational framework.

In an exclusive interview, Atul Bora detailed the party's roadmap, which includes a comprehensive week-long booth-level Sanmilan across Assam, commencing on August 25. He emphasized the significance of this campaign, stating, "Today, a crucial meeting of AGP's sister organizations was held where key directives were issued. Our party workers are diligently preparing for the forthcoming bye-elections and Panchayat polls. We have devised a series of programs. From August 11 to August 13, meetings of our sister organizations will be conducted in each constituency. Additionally, we have scheduled a week-long booth Sanmilan from August 25. Furthermore, a three-day party workshop will be held in Guwahati from August 19 to 21."

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In a related development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously announced that the BJP would field candidates in three of the five assembly constituencies in the impending bye-elections. Meanwhile, AGP and another ally, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), would each contest one seat. The AGP is set to contest the Bongaigaon assembly seat, a constituency it has consistently controlled since 1985.

Additionally, Atul Bora provided updates on the border negotiations between Assam and Mizoram, which are slated for August 9. These talks are part of ongoing efforts to resolve longstanding border disputes between the two states.