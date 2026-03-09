Assam: AGP leader Jayanta Khaund joins Congress, opposition alliance talks continue

Jayanta Khaund, finance secretary of the Asom Gana Parishad, formally joined the Indian National Congress in New Delhi on March 9 after resigning from the regional party, signalling fresh political realignments ahead of elections in Assam.

Khaund had earlier expressed dissatisfaction within the AGP after the Bharatiya Janata Party reportedly did not leave the Ranganadi constituency for its ally. He is considered a claimant for the seat.

The induction took place at the Congress headquarters in the presence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, Karnataka deputy chief minister D. K. Shivakumar, AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan, and senior party leaders Satyabrata Kalita and Binanda Saikia.

Welcoming Khaund, Gogoi said the Congress remains open to broader opposition cooperation in the state.

“A few days ago Jayanta Khaund contacted us and expressed his desire to join the Congress. We warmly welcome his decision,” Gogoi said, adding that party workers in the district and constituency represented by Khaund had shown “great enthusiasm”.

Gogoi also criticised the political environment under Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming leaders who follow principles are being marginalised.

“Some leaders in the ruling party still practise the politics of sacrifice and principles. But the Chief Minister is trying to push such leaders out of politics,” he said, alleging that “those who simply obey him and are involved in corruption” are being promoted.

Responding to questions about a possible alliance with the Raijor Dal, Gogoi said discussions with several opposition parties are under way. According to him, seat-sharing talks with three parties have already concluded, while negotiations with others are progressing and “the current obstacles will be resolved in the coming days”.

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh said Khaund’s political journey began with the All Assam Students' Union agitation, where he worked for “Assamese identity, language and culture”, before joining the AGP.

He alleged that the BJP has weakened regional allies across the country. “The BJP has destroyed the AGP. By weakening the regional party of Assam, the BJP is destroying the identity of the state,” Singh said.

Drawing a parallel with Odisha politics, Singh claimed the BJP followed a similar strategy with the Biju Janata Dal. “After benefiting from an alliance with the BJD, the BJP eventually tried to weaken it,” he said, warning that the AGP could face the same fate in Assam.

Speaking after joining the party, Khaund said it was a matter of pride to become part of the Congress and signalled his readiness to contest the next assembly polls if given the opportunity.

“Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress party has worked towards the development of the entire country. They have attempted to unite everyone and work collaboratively to connect all citizens. This inspired me to join the party,” Khaund said.

He added that he would be willing to enter the electoral contest. “I would definitely contest the elections (Assam Assembly Elections 2026) if given a chance,” he said.

Khaund also described the Congress as a historic political platform, saying, “The Congress party is like a deep and vast ocean.”

Several Congress leaders from Assam, including APCC general secretary Jintu Hazarika, were also present in New Delhi during the induction. Khaund is seen as a key aspirant for the Ranganadi constituency ticket in the upcoming elections.